Field Marshal Asim Munir lauds sacrifices of martyrs

A Special Guard of Honour ceremony was held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Wednesday to honour Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, following his elevation to the highest military rank.

During the event, which took place at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada within the GHQ, Field Marshal Munir laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha in remembrance of the martyrs who laid down their lives in the service of Pakistan.

In recognition of his exceptional leadership during Pakistan’s recent military clashes with India and the successful execution of “Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos”, the federal government elevated General Munir to the rank of field marshal.

“COAS Gen Munir led the Pakistan Army with exemplary courage and determination and coordinated the war strategy and efforts of the armed forces in a comprehensive manner,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Dedicating the honour to the entire Pakistani nation, Field Marshal Munir acknowledged the armed forces, law enforcement personnel, and civil veterans for their relentless service and sacrifices.

Meanwhile, the ceremony scheduled to be held at Aiwan-i-Sadr in honour of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has been postponed at his own request due to the tragic attack in Khuzdar,” according to the state media.

According to the military’s media wing, three children among five were martyred and several others were injured when a bus carrying students was targeted in a blast in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district.