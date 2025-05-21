Let the River Live

We live in precarious times. As climate crises intensify and inequalities deepen, acts of resistance are emerging in unlikely places. One such movement arose recently in the ancient lands of Sindh, where a broad alliance of citizens mobilized to defend their river, culture, and future.

The trigger was the federal government’s Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI), which included plans to build six new canals from the Indus River to irrigate the Cholistan desert and promote corporate farming. While this was framed as a response to food insecurity and climate resilience, in Sindh it was widely seen as an existential threat-to land, livelihoods, ecology, and autonomy.

For the people of Sindh, the Indus is more than a waterway. It is a lifeline-a source of sustenance, a symbol of identity, and a spiritual and cultural anchor. The river nourished the great Indus Valley Civilization and continues to feed farms, foster biodiversity, and inspire Sindhi literature and rituals. To disrupt its flow is to disturb the roots of South Asian civilization.

The GPI is only the latest chapter in a long history of inequitable water distribution. From colonial-era canal colonies to post-independence mega-dams, upstream development has often prioritized Punjab and federal interests while leaving Sindh increasingly water-starved. The dying Indus Delta, where seawater intrusion has devastated mangroves, farmlands, and fishing communities, is a tragic testament to this imbalance.

The resistance began online with hashtags like #NoMoreCanalsOnIndus, then moved to streets and courtrooms. The movement gained powerful momentum when the Karachi Bar Association and other legal groups joined in, holding rallies and blocking highways to highlight Sindh’s central role in Pakistan’s logistics and economy.

The movement in Sindh has opened the door. Now it is up to lawmakers, courts, and civil society to carry it forward.

After months of sustained protests, a breakthrough came. On April 28, 2025, the Council of Common Interests (CCI) endorsed the federal government’s decision to halt the construction of new canals from the Indus until consensus is reached among all provinces. In response, lawyers across Sindh called off their protests, including a prominent 12-day sit-in at Babarloi Bypass in Khairpur-a blockade that had symbolized the movement’s determination and grassroots power.

The environmental stakes remain high. The Indus Delta is vanishing. Rising salinity, desertification, and biodiversity collapse are not distant threats-they are happening now. Meanwhile, upstream pressures and the collapse of regional water treaties, like India’s recent suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, add to the urgency.

What Sindh’s movement reveals is a deeper crisis: the legal and moral failure to protect rivers as living ecosystems. Our current frameworks treat rivers as property or infrastructure-not as the lifelines they are.

But this thinking is changing. Around the world, courts and communities are recognizing rivers as legal persons. New Zealand granted legal personhood to the Whanganui River in 2017, and similar victories have followed in Colombia, Ecuador, Bangladesh, and Canada. These are not symbolic acts. They empower citizens to defend rivers in court, require state protection, and recognize the interdependence of human and ecological wellbeing.

It is time for Pakistan to follow suit. The Indus-the mother of civilizations, nourisher of fields, and cultural heart of Sindh-should be granted legal rights. Recognizing Mother Indus as a legal entity would allow communities and citizens to act as guardians and advocates in court, ensure that no infrastructure project proceeds without free, prior, and informed consent, and anchor environmental protection in law rather than policy.

This is not a radical idea. It is rooted in both indigenous wisdom and global legal practice. It is a necessary response to an era of ecological collapse and growing environmental injustices.

Pakistan stands at a crossroads. Will we continue to treat rivers as pipelines for profit, or recognize them as lifelines that demand protection, dignity, and rights? The recent pause in canal construction offers a chance to rethink. Let us not wait for the next crisis to act.

The movement in Sindh has opened the door. Now it is up to lawmakers, courts, and civil society to carry it forward. Call her not just Indus-call her Mother Indus. And let the law finally reflect what the people of Sindh have always known: that the river has the right to live. And to flow.

The writer is a sociocultural anthropologist, researcher, and development practitioner.