PM Shehbaz, field marshal Munir blame India for deadly Khuzdar school attack

In a strong response to the recent school bus bombing in Khuzdar, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir have vowed to end foreign-sponsored terrorism, holding India responsible for backing the attackers. During an emergency visit to Quetta, they met with injured victims and grieving families, condemning the attack as a shameful and cowardly act against innocent children.

The tragic bombing killed at least five people, including three schoolchildren, and injured several others. According to authorities, the attacker rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the bus near Zero Point, targeting students on their way to the Army Public School. The Bomb Disposal Squad confirmed that over 30 kilograms of explosives were used in the attack.

Prime Minister Shehbaz stressed that Pakistan’s security forces will pursue the culprits with full force. He called India’s actions morally indefensible and urged the global community to take notice of the deliberate targeting of children. He stated that such terrorist acts would not break Pakistan’s spirit or destabilize its sovereignty.

Field Marshal Munir also echoed these concerns, saying that India has shifted from failed military aggression to proxy warfare in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He condemned the use of ethnic groups as cover for terror networks and declared that such actions dishonor the peace-loving people of those regions. The officials vowed that all those involved would be held accountable.

In a related briefing, the military’s media wing, ISPR, revealed that Indian-trained operatives are active in Pakistan. Last month, a Pakistani citizen trained by India was arrested near Jhelum. Authorities recovered an IED, Indian-made drone, and cash from him, reportedly sent by an Indian army handler. The ISPR claimed this evidence clearly proves India’s role in supporting terrorism inside Pakistan.

Following the attack, security forces sealed off the area and launched a search operation. Checkpoints were set up around Khuzdar to prevent further incidents. As the investigation continues, Pakistan’s leadership has reaffirmed its resolve to fight terrorism and expose foreign involvement at every level.