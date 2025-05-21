“Google Unveils Major AI Upgrades with Gemini 2.5 and Creative Tools”

Google has unveiled a sweeping set of AI-powered updates across its product ecosystem, marking a major step forward in how artificial intelligence is shaping user experiences. The announcements spotlight enhancements in search, creative tools, productivity, and the core Gemini model.

At the centre of the update is Gemini 2.5, which introduces advanced features like Deep Think, an enhanced reasoning capability aimed at tackling complex tasks such as programming and mathematics. The model also adds support for native audio generation, expanding its creative and functional capabilities.

Google Search itself has undergone a significant transformation. The platform now includes an AI-powered interface called AI Mode, designed to let users explore topics in greater depth through more interactive and intuitive experiences. AI Overviews, which summarise topics using generative AI, are now available in more than 200 countries and over 40 languages. New functionalities like video understanding and screen sharing are being introduced to enrich the search journey further.

In the creative space, Google rolled out a suite of generative AI media tools to support emerging digital creators. These include:

Image 4 for generating high-quality images,

Veo 3 for producing cinematic-style videos, and

Lyria 2 for composing AI-generated music.

These tools are integrated into a new platform called Flow, which helps users plan, direct, and produce short videos using natural language prompts and visual references.

The Gemini mobile app also received a major update, evolving into a smarter digital assistant. Thanks to its integration with Project Astra, the assistant now leverages camera input, screen sharing, and real-world modelling to better understand user context and anticipate needs—enabling it to assist with content creation, problem solving, and day-to-day digital tasks.

Meanwhile, Google Workspace has become more intelligent with Gemini embedded throughout its apps. Google Meet now has real-time speech translation, while Gmail users can receive personalised smart replies. The assistant also offers improved writing suggestions and research tools across documents.

To make content production even easier for regular people, a new tool called Vids makes it simple to produce short-form films using slides, voice commands, and AI-assisted editing.

These announcements highlight Google’s ambition to weave AI deeply into its suite of services, making digital interactions smarter, faster, and more creative.