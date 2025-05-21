“Milly Alcock Recalls Harsh Criticism on Day Two of ‘House of the Dragon’ Filming”

In the first season of House of the Dragon, Australian actress Milly Alcock, who received a lot of praise for her depiction of young Rhaenyra Targaryen, talked candidly about a challenging time in her career.

In a recent interview with a U.S. media outlet, Alcock shared that just two days into filming the Game of Thrones prequel, a senior figure involved with the production approached her with unexpected feedback.

“Someone very high up pulled me aside on my second day on House of the Dragon and said, ‘We’re going to get you an acting coach.'” Alcock disclosed. Though she did not name the individual, she acknowledged the comment deeply impacted her confidence.

The young actor admitted that the remark intensified her anxiety at a time when she was preparing to take on one of the franchise’s most iconic roles.

“It simply validated what I’ve kind of known to be true, which is that I’m not very good at my job,” she remarked. “I was like, ‘I can’t do this. This is terrible. This is a big mistake.’”

Alcock’s portrayal of the younger Rhaenyra garnered her significant praise and helped launch her as a budding Hollywood star, despite the initial scepticism. While she only made a brief appearance in the show’s second season, her portrayal remains a standout in the House of the Dragon narrative.

The series examines the tumultuous history of House Targaryen and is set around two centuries before the events of Game of Thrones. Alcock’s role was crucial in laying the foundation for the unfolding dynastic conflict.

The actor is now set to take on another iconic role as Supergirl in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, with set photos already generating buzz across social media.