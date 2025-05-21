“PSL 10 Playoffs: Rossouw Returns to Strengthen Quetta Gladiators for Qualifier Clash”

The return of veteran South African batter Rilee Rossouw to the Quetta Gladiators’ lineup comes just in time for their crucial Qualifier 1 encounter in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

The crucial playoff fixture against defending champions Islamabad United is set to take place at Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday. Rossouw’s return was confirmed by the franchise via social media, where they welcomed him back with the message: “The most awaited arrival 🙌 Rilee Rossouw joins #PurpleForce just in time to power Gladiators’ playoffs push.”

Rossouw has been a vital asset this season, scoring 234 runs in nine appearances with an impressive average of 39.00 and a blistering strike rate of 175.93. His presence strengthens an already in-form Quetta batting lineup as they aim for a spot in the final.

Under the leadership of Saud Shakeel, the Gladiators topped the points table with seven wins, two defeats, and one no-result in the league stage — a consistent run that has positioned them as title favourites.

The standout performer with the bat has been youngster Hassan Nawaz, who leads the team’s run-scoring chart. In 10 matches, the emerging batter has accumulated 317 runs at a remarkable average of 63.40 and a strike rate of 159.29. His tally includes two fifties and a century.

Abrar Ahmed, a mystery spinner, has made significant contributions to the bowling department. He has claimed 15 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 18.20, maintaining an economy rate of 7.47 — making him the second-highest wicket-taker in this year’s competition.

Quetta Gladiators Squad for PSL 10 Playoffs:

Saud Shakeel (captain), Avishka Fernando, Faheem Ashraf, Finn Allen, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Dinesh Chandimal, Khurram Shahzad, Hasebullah Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Khawaja Nafay, Usman Tariq, Danish Aziz, Ali Majid, Shoaib Malik, Muhammad Zeeshan, and Hassan Nawaz (Emerging).

With form and momentum on their side, Quetta Gladiators will look to make the most of their bolstered lineup as they gear up for a fierce playoff battle.