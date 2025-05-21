Iran and Russia seal 20-year strategic pact to boost defence and trade ties

TEHRAN: Iran’s parliament has officially approved a 20-year strategic partnership with Russia, marking a major step in deepening defence and economic ties between the two countries. The agreement, signed earlier in January, was confirmed by Russian lawmakers in April.

The pact, signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at the Kremlin, outlines plans for long-term cooperation in various sectors. While it does not include a mutual defence clause, it highlights military-technical collaboration and joint efforts against shared security threats.

Military cooperation between Tehran and Moscow has grown steadily since the Ukraine war began in 2022. Western nations have accused Iran of supplying Russia with drones and missiles used in the conflict — claims Iran continues to deny.

Alongside defence cooperation, the agreement includes strong economic measures. These focus on direct interbank connections and promoting local financial products, aiming to reduce reliance on Western financial systems and sanctions.

In a major boost to trade, a free trade agreement between Iran and the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union came into effect last week. This deal reduces tariffs, encouraging increased exchange of goods and services between the heavily sanctioned economies.

The strategic pact is expected to reshape regional alliances and further distance both countries from Western influence. Officials from both sides say the partnership reflects a shared vision for greater independence and global cooperation outside Western-led systems.