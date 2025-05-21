Rohit Sharma Set to Undergo Hamstring Surgery After IPL 2025: Reports

Veteran Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma is expected to undergo surgery on his left hamstring following the conclusion of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, according to reports from Indian media.

The decision, which has reportedly been under consideration for some time, comes at a point in the calendar that provides an ideal recovery window. With a relatively light ODI schedule this year and Rohit having stepped away from both Test and T20I formats, the timing is seen as optimal for addressing the long-standing issue.

The 38-year-old has been battling hamstring discomfort for several years but continued to play through it due to the demands of international cricket and his leadership duties. Now, with more room in his schedule and a clear long-term goal in mind — leading India at the 2027 ODI World Cup — he is finally set to prioritise rehabilitation.

The surgery is expected to keep Rohit out of action for approximately four months, which mirrors the recovery period he faced after undergoing quadriceps surgery in 2016.

India’s next ODI assignment is scheduled against Bangladesh in August 2025. However, with the status of the Asia Cup still uncertain due to geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan, Rohit’s more realistic return target could be the ODI series against Australia in October.

Rohit recently announced his retirement from Test cricket, ending a career that saw him score 4,301 runs in 56 matches, including 12 centuries and 18 fifties, at an average of 40.57. His exit from the longest format now allows him to focus fully on ODI cricket as he builds toward what could be his final World Cup appearance.

His commitment to a full recovery underscores his intent to contribute meaningfully to Indian cricket’s next major campaign on the world stage.