Starlink can help bridge Pakistan’s digital divide, says ambassador during SpaceX visit

LOS ANGELES: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, highlighted the potential of Starlink satellite services in reducing Pakistan’s digital divide during his visit to SpaceX headquarters in Los Angeles on May 20. He said the technology could bring reliable internet to underserved and remote areas across the country.

Ambassador Sheikh was accompanied by Consul General Asim Ali Khan and other Pakistani consulate officials. The SpaceX team welcomed the delegation and included senior representatives such as the Vice President of Starlink Global Business Operations and the Director of Global Business Development.

During the visit, the delegation received a detailed briefing on ongoing discussions between Pakistan and SpaceX. Talks focused on possible collaboration through Starlink’s satellite internet services and the broader use of satellite technology to improve Pakistan’s digital connectivity.

The ambassador was also given a guided tour of the SpaceX facility, where he observed some of the company’s latest innovations in telecommunications and aerospace. He expressed strong interest in how SpaceX’s commercial capabilities could support Pakistan’s digital growth.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to innovation-led development and emphasized that international partnerships like this could help strengthen national infrastructure. “We are optimistic that our continued engagement with SpaceX will lead to real progress in space and internet technology,” he said.

This visit is part of Ambassador Sheikh’s wider outreach in California to deepen technological and economic ties between Pakistan and the U.S. Earlier this year, Pakistan’s IT Minister Shaza Fatima confirmed that Starlink had received a provisional license to provide satellite internet in Pakistan by the end of 2025.