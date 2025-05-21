“Pakistani Duo Hamza Khan and Ashab Irfan Reach Quarter-Finals at South Australian Open”

Pakistan’s Ashab Irfan and Hamza Khan have progressed to the quarterfinal stage of the South Australian Open Squash Championship after securing impressive second-round victories on Wednesday in Adelaide.

Top seed Ashab Irfan delivered a commanding performance against Hong Kong’s Leo Chung, winning in straight games 11-7, 11-5, 11-5 in a match that lasted 35 minutes.

Meanwhile, sixth seed Hamza Khan recovered after dropping the opening game against Egypt’s Shady Sherbiny. The 20-year-old bounced back to claim a 3-1 win with scores of 5-11, 11-6, 11-6, and 11-4 in a hard-fought 48-minute encounter.

With their wins, both players have secured spots in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Khan is set to face Japan’s fourth seed, Tomo Endo, while Irfan will go up against Joachim Chuah of Malaysia.

The South Australian Open is part of the PSA Challenger Tour 9 circuit and features a total prize purse of USD 9,000 for both the men’s and women’s draws. The tournament includes a 24-player main draw, with both Irfan and Khan receiving byes in the opening round.