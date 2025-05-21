Bilawal warns: India’s politicisation of water Is ‘hybrid warfare’

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has strongly criticised India’s handling of regional tensions, warning that the politicisation of water under the Indus Waters Treaty amounts to “hybrid warfare.” Speaking to the media on Wednesday, he said, “If this continues, future generations will be at war over water,” stressing that this issue threatens long-term regional peace.

Bilawal also rejected Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim of setting a “new normal” in cross-border conflicts after Operation Sindoor. He said Pakistan showed restraint and only acted in self-defence. “The international community acknowledged our responsible behaviour,” he added, highlighting Pakistan’s measured response during the recent escalation.

Tensions have been high following drone and missile exchanges between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, which recently led to a fragile ceasefire. Bilawal warned that India’s aggressive approach would only escalate hostilities. “India’s new normal of aggression is not sustainable and not in its interest,” he said during the briefing.

To address growing concerns, Bilawal will lead a high-level delegation on a diplomatic mission to global capitals. The group, assigned by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, will meet with foreign leaders, media outlets, and lawmakers to present Pakistan’s position and expose what it calls India’s provocative behaviour.

Climate Minister Musadik Malik, who is part of the delegation, accused India of targeting civilians and spreading false claims of military dominance. He remarked, “Their Rafale jets fell like birds,” referencing India’s recent air losses. Former foreign minister Khurram Dastgir added that India’s actions reflect an anti-Muslim and anti-Pakistan agenda.

The outreach campaign will visit several countries in the coming weeks to build international support and call for a peaceful resolution to key issues, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, cross-border terrorism, and India’s alleged misuse of water as a strategic weapon.