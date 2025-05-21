Punjab launches CBDs to open doors to employment and investment opportunities

In a major move to stimulate economic growth and urban development, the Punjab government has decided to establish Central Business Districts (CBDs) in every district of the province. These modern commercial zones aim to empower local economies, create employment opportunities, attract investments, and promote organized urban expansion.

The initiative is being spearheaded by CBD Punjab, which has begun work in collaboration with local government bodies and the Project Management Unit (PMU). The project follows the directives of the Punjab government to decentralize economic activity and bring commercial infrastructure to smaller cities and towns, not just the major urban centers.

Mansoor Janjua, Chief Operating Officer of CBD Punjab, stated that the development of these business hubs is part of a broader vision for a prosperous and self-sufficient Punjab. “This is a joint effort for a better future of the people of Punjab,” he said. “Each CBD will play a key role in the development of its respective area by unlocking economic potential.”

Each Central Business District will feature modern infrastructure, smart urban planning, and eco-friendly designs, ensuring optimal land use and easy access to business facilities. These districts are expected to house office towers, retail spaces, hospitality venues, recreational areas, and essential public services.

CBD Punjab is offering full technical assistance in areas such as location identification, planning, infrastructure design, and zoning strategy. The project aligns with the province’s goals for sustainable urbanization, reduced migration to larger cities, and balanced economic distribution across Punjab.

Once completed, these CBDs are expected to serve as regional economic engines, helping transform Punjab’s districts into self-reliant, investment-friendly hubs—ultimately contributing to Pakistan’s broader economic growth.