Balochistan CM vows to take action against terrorists behind Khuzdar attack

In a recent press conference, Balochistan Chief Minister Sardar Sarfaraz Bugti declared that the state will no longer remain a silent spectator in the face of terrorism. He emphasized that decisive action is needed to protect the people of the region. Bugti’s remarks came after a deadly car bomb attack on a school bus in Khuzdar, which targeted innocent children.

The attack, which claimed the lives of five people, including three schoolgirls, shocked the local community. Bugti condemned the cowardly act, noting that the terrorists had specifically targeted soft, innocent victims in an attempt to undermine peace and stability. He made it clear that the blood of the victims would not go in vain, and the government would track down the terrorists responsible for this heinous act.

The Chief Minister vowed that those involved in the Khuzdar attack, as well as other recent terrorist incidents in the region, would be held accountable. He stated that the government and the state would work together to ensure the perpetrators are hunted down and brought to justice. Bugti also referenced other attacks, including those in Nasehki and the train incident, where the terrorists responsible had already been eliminated.

Bugti pointed out that foreign proxies, specifically the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and Baloch Liberation Front (BLF), are operating under India’s influence. He accused these groups of taking money from India to target civilians, including children. The Chief Minister also warned the Afghan interim government about allowing its territory to be used for such terrorist activities, urging them to understand the consequences of supporting terrorism.

In a strong message, Bugti affirmed that the state had the power to eliminate these terrorists and would no longer sit idly by. He concluded by stating that the blast in Khuzdar was likely caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) and that further investigations would clarify the full details of the incident. The provincial government’s commitment to justice and security in Balochistan remains unwavering.