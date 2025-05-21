Pakistan warns of health crisis as India uses water as weapon, says health minister

Pakistan’s Federal Health Minister, Syed Mustafa Kamal, has raised alarms over India’s use of water as a weapon, calling it a serious threat to public health in Pakistan. Speaking at the 78th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Kamal emphasized the dangers of this strategy, which he said puts millions of lives at risk. He urged the international community to hold India accountable for this aggressive move that jeopardizes the future of health in the region.

During his address, Kamal highlighted India’s ongoing aggression, which has targeted innocent civilians, including children. He stated that Pakistan has responded firmly to these actions and praised the World Health Organization (WHO) for its significant role in promoting global health. Pakistan, he noted, remains steadfast in its commitment to WHO’s health agendas and supports efforts to prepare agreements for dealing with global health emergencies.

Despite the challenges, Kamal pointed out that Pakistan has made considerable progress in improving public health. He highlighted reductions in maternal and child mortality rates and improvements in vaccination coverage. The health minister also stressed that eradicating polio remains Pakistan’s top priority. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Kamal expressed confidence that Pakistan will soon be free of polio.

Kamal also condemned Israel’s actions against Palestine, especially the deliberate targeting of hospitals and medical staff. He emphasized the importance of protecting healthcare infrastructure during conflicts and expressed Pakistan’s firm stance against such attacks. Furthermore, he called on the global community to hold India accountable for using water as a weapon, which threatens not only the health of millions but also the livelihood of many.

Pakistan relies heavily on the Indus River system, which provides drinking water for millions and irrigates 80% of the country’s crops. Kamal warned that using water as a weapon and targeting medical infrastructure violates international laws and undermines basic human rights to health and clean water.