Cowardly enemy targets innocent children, lacks courage for real war: Minister Atta Tarar

Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar has strongly condemned a recent terrorist attack on a school bus, calling it the act of a cowardly enemy who lacks the strength to win a traditional war. Speaking in the National Assembly, he said the enemy, having failed on the battlefield, is now targeting innocent children. He accused hostile forces of supporting terrorism in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through extremist elements.

Atta Tarar said the attack on schoolchildren shows the enemy’s fear and weakness. He stated that the enemy knows it cannot succeed in direct combat and has faced clear defeat. He emphasized that Pakistan will not be intimidated by such tactics and remains determined to defeat terrorism in all forms.

Former Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, a senior PPP leader, also condemned the attack, accusing India of violating the rules of war by targeting children. He said Pakistan would defeat India not only in war but also in its acts of terrorism. The assault, he said, has exposed India’s true face to the world.

PPP lawmaker Shazia Marri called the school bus attack deeply tragic. She urged unity across party lines in condemning terrorism, just as in times of war. She warned that staying silent on terrorism only helps the enemy achieve its goals.

Federal Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and MNA Sher Afzal Marwat also spoke out strongly. Fazal Chaudhry called the targeting of children heartbreaking and vowed strong action against terrorists. Marwat stressed that protecting children is a top priority and called on Pakistan’s armed forces to eliminate terrorism completely.