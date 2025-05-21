AI threatens women’s jobs three times more than men’s, says UN report

A new report by the United Nations’ International Labour Organisation (ILO) warns that women are nearly three times more likely than men to lose their jobs to artificial intelligence (AI). The study, released in collaboration with Poland’s National Research Institute (NASK), highlights the unequal impact of AI on the workforce, particularly in high-income countries.

According to the report, 9.6% of women’s jobs in wealthier nations are at high risk of automation by AI, compared to just 3.5% of men’s jobs. Globally, 25% of all jobs could be affected by generative AI, with the number rising to 34% in richer regions. The most vulnerable roles include clerical and administrative positions, which are largely filled by women.

For instance, in the United States, women held between 93% and 97% of secretarial and administrative assistant roles from 2000 to 2019, according to US Census Bureau data. These roles are now among those most exposed to AI-driven automation. However, the report excludes caretaker positions like health aides, which rely heavily on emotional labor and are less likely to be automated.

Experts clarify that AI may not fully replace these jobs but will likely take over repetitive tasks. This shift signals the need for workers and employers to prepare for changes. “This index shows where AI could have the biggest impact, helping countries get ready and protect workers,” said Marek Troszyński, a senior expert at NASK.

Harvard Business School’s Rembrand Koning urged companies to see AI as a tool for growth, not just a threat. “AI can free up time for workers to take on more complex and better-paying tasks,” he explained. However, Koning pointed out a gender gap in AI usage, with women using AI tools 25% less than men due to ethical concerns and fear of judgment.

As AI continues to shape the future of work, experts stress the importance of creating inclusive environments where all employees, especially women, feel confident using new technologies. “Leaders must ensure everyone has the chance to adapt and thrive,” Koning said.