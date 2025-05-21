TikToker shocked after AI interview glitches during dream job call

A 25-year-old job seeker from Houston, Texas, was left frustrated after discovering his interview was conducted by a glitching AI system. Leo Humphries shared his experience on TikTok, revealing how the malfunction disrupted what he hoped would be a life-changing opportunity.

Humphries applied for the role through a national company’s website, unaware that an AI would be conducting the interview. During the video call, the system repeatedly glitched, stuttered through questions, and even ended sections before letting him respond. “I just felt disappointed in the moment,” he said.

Other users have reported similar issues, including TikToker @its_ken04, who shared a clip of an AI interviewer stuck in a response loop. These stories are raising new concerns about the fairness and reliability of using AI in hiring, especially for high-stakes interviews.

Experts say while AI can help screen large numbers of candidates quickly, it still has major flaws. Bryan Driscoll, an HR consultant, warned that AI risks making hiring feel “dehumanising” and may unintentionally exclude candidates who don’t fit into standard algorithms.

Josh Jones, CEO of AI firm Quanthub, described the current state of AI interviews as a “messy middle”—advanced enough to impress but too unreliable for critical decisions. He stressed the need to balance efficiency with fairness and personal connection in the hiring process.

Reflecting on the incident, Humphries added, “AI is fast, sure—but it made me question how fair and personal the process really is. It makes you wonder how many companies are already using this.” As AI becomes more common in recruitment, candidates and experts alike are calling for more oversight and a stronger human touch.