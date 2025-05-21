Hailey Bieber shuts down Selena Gomez rumors with humor in vogue interview

Hailey Bieber has finally addressed the long-standing online rumors linking her to Selena Gomez — and she did it with a laugh. In a recent Vogue interview, the model used humor to respond to claims that she had been “stalking” Gomez online, a narrative that has followed both women for years due to their past connection through Justin Bieber.

During Vogue’s “In the Bag?” segment, Hailey pulled out multiple phones from her handbag, joking, “I really just use them for a lot of the simple stuff, like surfing anonymously, commenting, stalking, viewing girls’ pages, making multiple accounts.” Her playful tone made it clear she was poking fun at the ongoing social media theories about her keeping tabs on Gomez.

Hailey also revealed a “tincture potion” during the interview, claiming it was gifted by a witch when she was 12. Laughing, she said the potion “made a young Canadian pop star fall in love” with her — a likely wink at her marriage to Justin Bieber and the media’s fixation on his previous relationship with Selena.

The internet once again stirred in March when a content creator accused Hailey of liking a TikTok video that mocked Gomez and her fiancé, Benny Blanco. Hailey’s team quickly shut down the rumors, labeling the story as “fabricated” and an attempt to revive a tired narrative for online attention.

Beyond the gossip, Hailey used the interview to address more personal topics. She spoke candidly about her postpartum experience after welcoming her son, Jack Blues Bieber, and dismissed the latest wave of divorce rumors surrounding her and Justin.

Despite constant speculation and online drama, Hailey’s Vogue appearance shows she’s choosing humor and honesty to set the record straight — while continuing to focus on her career, family, and well-being.