Pakistan and Italy agree to strengthen parliamentary ties for enhanced cooperation

Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani recently met with the President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies, Lorenzo Fontana, to discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations between Pakistan and Italy. The meeting took place on May 20, 2025, and focused on strengthening parliamentary cooperation as a means to improve people-to-people contact and mutual understanding.

Both leaders expressed a shared commitment to promoting parliamentary exchanges and enhancing bilateral ties. During the meeting, the importance of continuous dialogue between the two nations was emphasized, particularly in fostering greater collaboration on various fronts, including governance and international diplomacy.

The two officials also discussed the situation in Afghanistan. Senate Chairman Gilani stressed that Afghanistan is a brotherly neighbor to Pakistan and expressed Pakistan’s desire for a stable, peaceful, and prosperous Afghanistan. The leaders agreed that both countries could work together to contribute to regional stability.

In a significant gesture of goodwill, Lorenzo Fontana accepted an invitation from National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to visit Pakistan. This visit is seen as a step toward further strengthening bilateral ties and formalizing parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

Fontana also expressed his eagerness to finalize an agreement between the two parliaments, aimed at formalizing their cooperative efforts and ensuring more structured exchanges in the future.