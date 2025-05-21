Malala urges global leaders to stop Israel’s ‘genocide’ in Gaza

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai has called on world leaders to apply maximum pressure on Israel to end what she described as a “genocide” in Gaza. Her statement, posted Wednesday on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), expressed deep anguish over the worsening humanitarian crisis in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Her remarks come as Israel signals plans to expand its military operations in Gaza, aiming to take full control of the territory. The offensive has already left vast parts of Gaza in ruins and triggered global outrage over civilian casualties and mass displacement.

Israel claims that its blockade and military campaign are intended to prevent aid from being seized by Hamas. However, the Palestinian group has denied interfering with humanitarian supplies.

The United Nations confirmed Tuesday that no aid had yet been distributed in Gaza, even after limited deliveries were allowed to resume following an 11-week blockade. UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said the Israeli military was still delaying access for aid workers to retrieve and deliver critical supplies such as baby food, medicine, and flour.

Despite international appeals and worsening conditions on the ground, aid agencies continue to face significant logistical and security hurdles, raising fears of famine and further humanitarian collapse in Gaza.