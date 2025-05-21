India’s naval buildup alarming, aims for regional dominance: Pakistan’s UN envoy

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, has raised strong concerns over India’s growing and aggressive maritime posture. Speaking during a UN Security Council debate, the ambassador warned that India is engaging in “dangerous naval preparations” and is seeking unchecked regional dominance.

He stated that India is expanding its maritime reach and attempting to control key sea lanes. He further accused New Delhi of excluding neighboring countries from regional maritime security frameworks, especially the Indian Ocean Rim Association. This exclusion, he noted, undermines regional cooperation and stability.

Asim Iftikhar also criticized India’s handling of water resources, calling its policy of weaponizing rivers a “blatant violation” of international agreements. He stressed that India’s actions pose a threat not only to regional peace but also to the livelihoods of millions dependent on these water bodies.

The statement comes amid heightened tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. Since the April 22 attack on tourists in Pahalgam, India has launched a wave of accusations and propaganda against Pakistan. However, India’s failure to inflict meaningful damage during Pakistan’s retaliatory Operation Bunyad-e-Marsous has left the Modi government on the defensive.

Pakistan previously condemned India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, calling it a warlike move. Islamabad described water as the “lifeline” of 240 million Pakistanis and warned the international community against India’s provocative steps under the guise of regional leadership.