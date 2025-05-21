Heartbreaking school bus attack in Khuzdar: CM Bugti vows swift revenge

In a tragic incident that has shaken Balochistan, four children were martyred when a school bus was targeted in Khuzdar early Wednesday morning. The attack occurred near Zero Point while the bus was transporting 47 children to school. Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti condemned the cowardly act, promising swift and severe action against the perpetrators.

During a press conference in Quetta, CM Bugti vowed that the innocent blood of children would not be spilled in vain. He stated that those responsible would be hunted down and punished. Expressing deep sorrow, he declared that the attackers would face justice and be made an example for others who dare to harm civilians.

Moreover, Bugti pointed fingers at India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, accusing him of plotting such terrorist activities. According to him, India is supporting groups like the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) in an attempt to cover its military failures by attacking civilians.

The Chief Minister emphasized that no real Baloch would ever harm Punjabis or fellow Pakistanis. He stressed that terrorists have no tribe, race, or religion—they are simply enemies of humanity. Bugti assured the public that these acts would not break Pakistan’s spirit or unity.

In closing, CM Bugti made it clear that revenge is inevitable. He said the attackers had crossed all limits by targeting innocent children and that the government would respond with full force. “We will take revenge and send these cowardly attackers straight to hell,” he said with resolve.