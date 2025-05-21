Seafood exports propel Pakistan’s economy, growing 8.4% to $370.9 million

ISLAMABAD, May 21 – Pakistan’s seafood exports have experienced a notable growth of 8.4% during the first ten months of the current fiscal year, reaching $370.9 million. According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, this is an improvement from $342.2 million recorded in the same period last year, marking a positive shift in the country’s seafood trade.

Between July and April 2024-25, Pakistan exported 171,886 metric tons of fish and fish-related products, an increase from 166,242 metric tons in the previous year. This rise reflects stronger global demand for seafood as well as improvements in Pakistan’s domestic processing and export infrastructure. Analysts point to enhanced aquaculture practices and government initiatives aimed at boosting the export-oriented fisheries sector as key drivers of this success.

In April 2025, the country saw a significant jump in seafood exports, rising by 10.09% compared to April 2024. The total export value for April was $47.985 million, with 20,358 metric tons of seafood shipped. This represents a slight decrease in quantity from the 20,571 metric tons shipped in April 2024, valued at $43.568 million, indicating an increase in the value per unit of seafood.

Experts are optimistic that this growth will continue, especially as the global demand for seafood remains strong. The increase in exports is expected to benefit Pakistan’s agriculture and food processing industries, providing a significant contribution to the country’s economy. As the sector strengthens, Pakistan is expected to enhance its position in the competitive global seafood market, benefiting from its strategic location and high-quality seafood products.

Despite the promising rise in seafood exports, the overall food group exports have seen a slight decline of 1.04%. The total food exports for the period were valued at $6.164 billion, down from $6.229 billion during the same months of the previous fiscal year. On the flip side, food imports grew by 0.56%, reaching $6.855 billion, which signals ongoing demand for certain food products, particularly those not produced domestically.

Category: Economy & Trade