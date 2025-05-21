The Indian Army has retracted its claim that Pakistan was responsible for an attack on the Golden Temple in Amritsar, following the denial of Sikh leaders. Initially, Indian military officials had alleged that Pakistan had launched drone and missile strikes on the sacred site during a period of heightened tensions. However, after significant pushback and clarification from Sikh community leaders, the army issued a statement to clarify the situation.

In the aftermath of the controversy, the Indian Army acknowledged that no air defense systems had been installed at the Golden Temple and retracted its earlier allegations against Pakistan. The claim had stirred up significant diplomatic tensions and prompted immediate reactions from the Sikh community, who strongly rejected the accusations.

In a bid to avoid further embarrassment, the Indian military issued a revised statement asserting that the allegations were unfounded. They clarified that no such attack had taken place and that the military had not taken defensive measures in the region during the period in question.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has faced backlash for its actions against the Sikh community. Following the Golden Temple controversy, the government has intensified its crackdown on Sikhs, accusing them of espionage without evidence. Several Sikhs from regions such as Gurdaspur, Uttar Pradesh, and Amritsar have been detained under baseless charges of espionage, with no solid proof provided by authorities.

Additionally, the Indian police have continued their arrests, including the detention of individuals accused of having ties to Pakistani intelligence agencies. Security sources have reported that individuals in Gurdaspur were arrested on suspicion of providing information related to the Indian military’s operations, while other arrests in Uttar Pradesh and Amritsar were made without clear evidence. These developments have raised concerns about the growing persecution of Sikh communities and the politically motivated targeting of individuals based on unfounded accusations.