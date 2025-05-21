Electricity bills likely to increase by Rs1.27 per unit due to costly april fuel mix

ISLAMABAD, May 21 – Power consumers across Pakistan, except in Karachi, may soon face a Rs1.27 per unit increase in electricity bills. This hike has been proposed under the April 2025 Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA), based on rising generation costs.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency Guarantee Limited (CPPA-G) filed a request with NEPRA, stating that the actual cost of fuel used for power generation in April was Rs9.92 per unit. However, consumers were charged a reference rate of Rs7.68 per unit, leading to the proposed recovery of the Rs1.27 difference.

According to CPPA-G data, 10,513 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity were produced in April. Around 97% of this power reached consumers. However, the power mix was dominated by expensive fuels like imported RLNG, which made up over 20% of generation at Rs24.26 per unit, and imported coal at Rs16.60 per unit.

Although cheaper energy sources like hydropower (21.94%) and nuclear (17.91%) helped reduce some costs, they couldn’t balance the impact of expensive imported fuels. Local coal, gas, and even imported power from Iran also added to the overall cost. Furnace oil, though only 0.79% of the mix, remained the most expensive at Rs28.77 per unit.

NEPRA has invited all stakeholders to share objections or feedback in a scheduled public hearing. If approved, this increase will affect millions of consumers—excluding lifeline users—in their next electricity bills. The final verdict will come after careful review of all comments and data.