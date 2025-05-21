Pakistan condemns Israeli aggression in Gaza, calls for end to genocide campaign

ISLAMABAD, May 21 – Pakistan has strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza, urging the international community to take immediate action to stop the violence. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar expressed deep concern over Israel’s ground operations in Gaza, warning that they pose a grave threat to regional peace and stability.

In his statement, Dar highlighted the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with the entire population at risk of famine and widespread suffering. He stressed that Israel’s actions are a clear violation of international laws and human rights, which are designed to protect civilians in conflict zones.

The Foreign Minister called on the global community to intervene and halt the Israeli campaign of genocide against Palestinians, demanding an immediate end to the violence. He further emphasized the urgent need for unimpeded humanitarian aid to reach Gaza and provide relief to the innocent people trapped by the ongoing conflict.

Dar also pointed out that the destruction in Gaza not only violates international laws but also undermines any efforts for lasting peace in the region. Pakistan remains steadfast in its support for the Palestinian cause, advocating for the recognition of Palestine as an independent state and for the safety and rights of its people to be respected.

As the situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate, Pakistan’s government is intensifying its diplomatic efforts to press for a ceasefire and the opening of humanitarian corridors. The global community faces mounting pressure to act and ensure the protection of civilians, halt the violence, and work towards a peaceful resolution to the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict.