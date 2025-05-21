From Army Chief to Field Marshal

In the annals of Pakistan’s military history, titles are seldom handed out. Rather, they are earned in crucibles. Yesterday, in a move as symbolic as it is strategic, Pakistan’s federal cabinet approved the elevation of Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir to Field Marshal.

It is only the second time in the country’s history that such a title has been awarded. The first was in 1959, when General Ayub Khan assumed it in the aftermath of a self-declared martial law. The difference this time? The title did not fall into the beneficiary’s lap through political overreach but was awarded through operational excellence.

The move follows Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, Pakistan’s carefully calibrated military response to Indian provocations. When tempers flared along the Line of Control and war drums grew louder in New Delhi’s studios, it was Chief Munir who chose strategy over soundbites. Under his command, Pakistan’s armed forces not only neutralised aerial incursions but also intercepted cyber threats, safeguarded civilian populations, and delivered a proportionate response that drew grudging respect even from detractors. The Prime Minister’s Office was blunt: “In recognition of his outstanding military leadership and unwavering commitment to national defence,” the army chief would now wear five stars.

Unlike Ayub Khan, Munir has received it as a non-political military honour: a ceremonial reflection of battlefield competence, not a backdoor to civilian rule. And therein lies the key message of this moment: Pakistan is rewarding merit, not rewriting constitutions.

In a country where conspiracy often masquerades as commentary, the notion of conferring the Field Marshal rank on a sitting COAS was bound to stir speculation. But the facts stubbornly resist all those narratives.

What has changed, however, is the determination with which Pakistan sent a signal to friends and foes alike that it recognises its wartime defenders.

When tempers flared along the Line of Control and war drums grew louder in New Delhi’s studios, it was Chief Munir who chose strategy over soundbites

Even so, symbols matter. India’s effort to diplomatically isolate Pakistan during this recent crisis failed spectacularly. Countries such as China, Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Russia rebuffed Delhi’s overtures, urging dialogue and restraint. When the smoke cleared, Pakistan stood where it always had: on the side of restraint, international law, and regional peace. It is no coincidence that Munir’s elevation came just days after global capitals praised Islamabad’s “measured and lawful response” to regional provocations.

In his first official statement as Field Marshal, Munir chose not to bask in glory but to redirect it. “This is not a personal honour,” he said, “but a tribute to the martyrs and veterans of Pakistan.” He invoked the metaphor of “millions of Asims” ready to sacrifice for the country’s defence as a clear reminder that the Pakistani military was not built on cults of personality, but on cadres of service. The statement struck a chord.

From Gilgit to Gwadar, social media is trending with hashtags affirming support to the new “Field Marshal.”?

For a country so often wounded by political infighting, the moment offers a rare, cathartic consensus.

And consensus, there was. The promotion drew swift praise from President Asif Ali Zardari, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, and even muted nods from opposition benches. In Parliament, the rarest of sounds echoed: applause on both sides. In political WhatsApp groups, even PTI lawmakers-previously hostile to Munir-conceded that his response to Indian aggression had “unified the ranks like never before.”

Yes, Pakistan has had its share of troubled civil-military history. But this, by all credible accounts, is not a return to the years gone by. It is a post-crisis affirmation that merit matters, that command under fire counts, and that honour does not always seek office. In elevating Gen Munir, Pakistan is not rewriting its power structure. It is reaffirming its defence doctrine: one that is increasingly embedded in professional resolve, not political engineering.

In times like these, when global trust is fragile and domestic patience thinner still, the conferral of the Field Marshal title may seem like pageantry. But in Pakistan, where each star worn has been paid for in blood, it is far more than that. It is a nation’s nod to duty.

And that, above all, may be Munir’s greatest victory.