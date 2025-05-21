DG ISPR says Pakistan relies on its own power

In a loud and clear manner, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has said that Pakistan relies on its own strength and determination, and that the role of the international community in peacemaking is contingent upon the country’s commitment and resolve.

Speaking to China’s CGTN, Lt Gen Chaudhry said: “The most important thing is Pakistan’s resolve and its own strength. After Allah, we rely on ourselves and our own power. So only if we are resolute and have a strong commitment – which we have already shown [in the recent powerful response to Indian aggression] – the international community will also play its complete role.”

He added that the world today faces much larger issues, including climate change, misinformation, and a growing population. In this context, he questioned the actions of India trying to dominate others based on false claims. “In such a situation, should a country try to impose hegemony on other countries around it on the basis of a false narrative, for no reason and without any evidence?” he asked.

On India’s unprovoked aggression, the armed forces of Pakistan launched a large-scale retaliatory military action, named “Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos”, and targeted several Indian military targets across multiple regions on May 10.

The strikes, described by officials as “precise and proportionate”, were carried out in response to India’s continued aggression across the Line of Control (LoC) and within Pakistan’s territory, which New Delhi claimed were aimed at “terrorist targets”. Pakistan downed its six fighter jets, including three Rafale, and dozens of drones. After at least 87 hours, the war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States.

According to ISPR, a total of 53 individuals, including 13 personnel of the armed forces and 40 civilians, were martyred in Indian strikes during the recent military confrontation.

The military confrontation between the two countries was triggered by last month’s attack in IIOJK that left 26 tourists dead, with India blaming Pakistan for the attack without offering any evidence.

Referring to Pakistan’s defence forces, Lt Gen Chaudhry said: “The Pakistani nation, we have never bowed down nor ever will. Because I have said it before and will say it again – for us, the wish to embrace martyrdom is more beloved than living. “It is an honour and privilege for each one of us who is wearing this uniform, whether blue, white or khaki [Pakistan Air Force, navy and army], to die for our homeland. It’s the biggest honour.”

On regional cooperation and shared goals, he highlighted the similarities between Pakistan and China’s approaches to peace and development. “Pakistan and China, or any responsible country in this world, their first obligation is towards their people. The prosperity and well-being of the people come from peace and stability,” he said.

Both countries, the top military spokesperson added, are working for peace, along with other responsible states, and must continue to fight terrorism, which he said is a key obstacle to development. “The aim behind terrorism is to stop the same prosperity. We are making efforts against it, on our own and with the help of our friends,” he said.

Speaking about China’s progress, the ISPR chief said: “China’s progress in modern history, in a very short period of time; the development and prosperity China has given to such a big population, I think that is for the world to see, and it’s remarkable.” He said that Pakistan also wants the same – to move towards progress and stability.

“We owe it to the people of Pakistan and the future generations of Pakistan, and that’s why we always say that our preference is peace.” Lt Gen Chaudhry said that peace is celebrated by the people of Pakistan instead of a defeat for India.

“If you see in the streets of Pakistan, you will see people celebrating peace instead of victory. You will see humility in them. We are very down-to-earth. We are bowing our heads down in humility rather than thumping our chests because we prefer peace.”