Rana Qasim Noon Urges UK Government to Speak Out on Kashmir Like Trump

Chairman of the Kashmir Committee, Rana Qasim Noon, has urged the British government to follow the lead of U.S. President Donald Trump and address the current atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in public.

In an interview with Geo News, Noon, who is heading an all-parties parliamentary delegation to the UK to raise awareness about Kashmir, expressed gratitude towards President Trump for his bold stance on the Kashmir issue. He noted that Trump’s acknowledgement of Kashmir as an international matter, rather than India’s domestic issue, was appreciated by Pakistanis, Kashmiris, and global human rights advocates.

“We are thankful to President Trump for recognising Kashmir as an international issue and acknowledging a historic reality,” Noon said. “We’re hoping the UK government would do the same. While we appreciate the UK’s concerns about the situation in IIOJK, there is still much more that needs to be done.”

Noon further elaborated on the delegation’s efforts to inform UK parliamentarians about the ongoing crisis in Kashmir, emphasising India’s involvement in widespread human rights violations in the region. He highlighted India’s actions, particularly referring to the 2016 Pahalgam attack, which India used as a pretext to escalate tensions with Pakistan. He also noted that Pakistan’s response was measured, aimed at safeguarding its sovereignty while preventing further escalation into a larger conflict.

“Pakistan acted responsibly by retaliating only when India escalated its aggression,” Noon stated. “We commend Pakistan’s civil and military leadership for their brave and peaceful response.”

He emphasised that resolving the Kashmir problem was essential to achieving long-term peace in the area.

Noon also condemned the BJP government’s ties to the RSS and accused India of promoting terrorism, particularly in its support for terrorist groups and the Taliban government in Afghanistan. He further criticised India’s actions in unilaterally terminating the Indus Waters Treaty, describing it as an act of “hydro-terrorism” against Pakistan.

“No one can deny that India is fully backing terrorist groups and the Taliban,” he stated. “The world now understands the position of this rogue state.”

He concluded by reiterating that the Kashmir issue was not a bilateral or regional matter but a global concern and expressed gratitude to the international community, especially President Trump, for supporting the ceasefire in the region.