“Everything Was Ripped Away”: Paul Craig Reacts to Bellato Withdrawal

UFC light heavyweight Paul Craig has spoken publicly for the first time following the unexpected cancellation of his fight against Rodolfo Bellato at UFC Vegas 106. The co-main event was called off just moments before the fighters were set to enter the octagon, leaving fans and fighters stunned.

The match was cancelled due to a last-minute medical issue with Bellato. Initially, no further details were provided, but the Brazilian fighter later disclosed on social media that a skin infection — identified as herpes — was the reason for his withdrawal.

Craig, a fan favourite from Scotland, was already backstage warming up when he received the news. Craig talked about the bizarre and disheartening experience on Monday in an interview with UFC analysts Paul Felder and Michael Bisping.

“Hunter Campbell walked in, and that immediately felt odd,” Craig said, referring to the UFC Chief Business Officer. “He never comes back to wish anyone good luck, so I knew something was off.”

Campbell then informed Craig that Bellato had been pulled from the fight due to a medical concern, effectively ending Craig’s night just 30 minutes before he was due to make his walk to the cage.

“I was ready, fully switched on and mentally in that zone,” Craig said. “It was incredibly frustrating. I just wanted to hit something. All the training, the preparation — it was all just taken away in that moment.”

Craig’s bout against Bellato had been a key attraction on the UFC Vegas 106 card, and its abrupt cancellation left fans disappointed and uncertain about what’s next for both fighters.

Although the UFC has yet to announce a new date for the rescheduled fight or an alternate opponent, Craig remains focused and determined, with his eyes set firmly on getting back into the octagon as soon as possible.