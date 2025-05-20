UN warns 14,000 babies in Gaza could die in 48 hours without urgent aid

The United Nations has issued a dire warning: up to 14,000 babies in Gaza could die within 48 hours unless immediate humanitarian aid is allowed into the region. UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher described the situation as “catastrophic,” highlighting that the delivery of just five aid trucks earlier this week is grossly inadequate compared to the needs of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents .

The World Health Organization (WHO) further emphasized the gravity of the crisis, stating that more than 2 million people in Gaza are facing starvation. WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reported that tonnes of food aid are blocked at the border, while people inside Gaza are starving .

International condemnation of Israel’s blockade and military actions continues to mount. On Sunday, the leaders of the UK, France, and Canada issued a joint statement condemning Israel’s “egregious actions” in Gaza and warned of coordinated diplomatic consequences if such actions persist .

Meanwhile, the Israeli military has ordered residents of Khan Younis to “evacuate immediately” ahead of what it described as an “unprecedented attack” targeting Hamas infrastructure. Thousands of Palestinians have reportedly begun fleeing the area in anticipation .

A UN-backed report released this week estimated that one in five people in Gaza are already facing starvation. The UN warns that without immediate action, nearly a quarter of the population could be pushed into famine. The international community is urged to act swiftly to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe .