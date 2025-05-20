Ishaq Dar, Wang Yi discuss south asia tensions and CPEC 2.0 in Beijing

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his official visit to Beijing. Both sides praised the deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan and China. They agreed to work together on regional peace and mutual development. Dar appreciated China’s support for Pakistan’s core interests. Wang Yi called the partnership “ironclad” and full of trust.

The two leaders discussed the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC 2.0). They emphasized the need to fast-track major projects. CPEC 2.0 will focus on industry, energy, and local development. It also aims to boost employment and improve people’s lives. Both sides called it a “game changer” for the region.

Moreover, they shared concerns over rising tensions between Pakistan and India. Dar said peace talks must be based on mutual respect. China supported dialogue and peaceful solutions to the conflict. Wang Yi praised the recent ceasefire efforts. He also urged both countries to keep working on peace.

During the talks, Dar also condemned the Shangla attack that killed Chinese workers. He called it an attack on friendship. He assured strict action against those behind it. Wang Yi thanked Pakistan for standing with China during this tragedy. Both sides pledged stronger security cooperation.

In the end, the ministers promised to boost cooperation at global forums. They supported fair reforms in global institutions. They also stressed unity for climate action and development goals. Dar said the visit showed Pakistan’s full trust in China. Wang Yi called it a new chapter in “iron brotherhood.”