China accelerates Mohmand Dam project after India’s water threat

China has said it is accelerating construction on the Mohmand Dam in Pakistan in response to India’s recent threats to cut off water supplies, according to a report published on the South China Morning Post website.

The dam, located in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, has been described as a “flagship” project by Pakistani authorities and is a key component of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) under Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative.

According to a report by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, concrete filling on the Mohmand Dam has begun a “critical construction milestone” signaling an accelerated phase of development.

The dam, under construction by the state-owned China Energy Engineering Corporation since 2019, was initially slated for completion in 2026.

The acceleration comes after heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. New Delhi has reportedly suspended the World Bank-brokered Indus Waters Treaty in response to the Pahalgam incident. In retaliation or response, China appears to be doubling down on strategic infrastructure support to Islamabad.

The Mohmand Hydropower Project is designed to be a multipurpose facility-aimed at flood control, irrigation, power generation, and water supply.

Once completed, it is expected to generate 800 MW of electricity and provide 300 million gallons per day of drinking water to the city of Peshawar.

Beyond Mohmand, China and Pakistan are also intensifying cooperation across various sectors. These include industrial development, agriculture, and public welfare projects. Another major bilateral venture, the Diamer-Bhasha Dam nicknamed the “Three Gorges Project” of Pakistan also continues to be a focal point of collaboration.

The Chinese announcement to fast-track the Mohmand Dam underscores growing geopolitical maneuvering in the region, with water security emerging as a new axis of strategic influence.