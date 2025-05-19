BCCI denies reports of India pulling out of Asia cup 2025 amid political tensions

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has firmly denied media reports claiming India is planning to withdraw from the 2025 Asia Cup. These rumours emerged amid ongoing political tensions between India and Pakistan, raising concerns about the tournament’s future.

According to Indian media, the BCCI was reportedly unwilling to participate in both the Asia Cup, scheduled for September in India, and the Women’s Emerging Asia Cup, set for June in Sri Lanka. The speculation linked this hesitation to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) being led by Mohsin Naqvi, who also heads the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

However, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia dismissed these reports, calling them “completely false and baseless.” He clarified that the board has not even discussed the matter internally, let alone communicated any decision to the ACC. Saikia emphasized that BCCI is currently focused on the ongoing IPL and the upcoming England series.

“Any talk of withdrawal from ACC events is purely speculative,” Saikia said in an official statement. “No decision has been made, and nothing has been conveyed to the ACC regarding participation in the Asia Cup or any other event.”

This denial comes against the backdrop of heightened India-Pakistan tensions following recent incidents in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Cricketing ties between the two nations have remained restricted to neutral venues in ICC and ACC events since 2013, as bilateral series continue to be off the table.

The Asian Cricket Council has yet to release an official statement on the matter. Meanwhile, cricket fans across the region remain hopeful that political issues will not affect the highly anticipated tournament.