Sindh governor proposes general amnesty for innocent PTI workers arrested in may 9 cases

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has called for a general amnesty for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers who were “innocently” arrested in connection with the May 9 violence cases. His proposal aims to bring political stability and national healing, especially for those misled into participating in what he termed a “foreign conspiracy.”

Speaking to the media in Karachi, Governor Tessori said that while some elements within PTI knowingly became part of a conspiracy, others were unaware of the broader agenda. “Some PTI workers were involved in this foreign plot knowingly, but there were many who became part of it unintentionally and due to a lack of understanding. These are the individuals who deserve another chance,” he said.

Tessori emphasized that Pakistan should differentiate between those who acted with deliberate intent and those who were simply caught up in the moment. “The time has come to show compassion and separate the misled youth from the real culprits. We should offer forgiveness to those who had no criminal intentions but were manipulated into these actions,” he added.

Referring to the ongoing political tension and legal proceedings following the May 9 protests, the governor argued that a hardline approach against all PTI workers would only deepen national divisions. “We cannot afford to alienate a large segment of our population, especially the youth. A general amnesty for the innocent will show that the state is willing to forgive in the interest of unity,” Tessori stated.

The governor’s proposal comes at a critical time when the judiciary and law enforcement agencies are reviewing dozens of cases related to the protests. Thousands of PTI supporters were arrested across the country following the incidents, with many facing trial under anti-terrorism and sedition charges.

Tessori’s remarks are expected to ignite political debate, with some likely to welcome the move as a step toward reconciliation, while others may criticize it as an attempt to ease pressure on PTI leadership. Nevertheless, his call for forgiveness signals a shift toward dialogue and softening of political hostilities.

“We need to move beyond revenge politics,” Tessori concluded. “It is time to rebuild trust, especially with the youth. Let’s show them that the state stands for justice—but also for mercy when it’s deserved.”