Pakistan reaffirms support for China’s sovereignty over Zangnan region

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has once again voiced its full support for China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, specifically backing Beijing’s stance on the disputed Zangnan region, also known as Arunachal Pradesh. During a weekly press briefing on Friday, Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said Pakistan acknowledges and supports China’s position. He stressed that Pakistan stands firmly with China on issues concerning its national sovereignty and regional claims.

Tensions have recently escalated between India and China over the Zangnan region. Responding to media reports, Khan dismissed Indian claims about nuclear radiation at the border as “baseless and unfounded,” calling them an attempt to mislead public opinion.

He also highlighted that the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India had remained in touch since May 10. He emphasized the need for continued dialogue to prevent further escalation and maintain regional peace.

Meanwhile, Khan criticized India’s “aggressive posture,” accusing New Delhi of disturbing regional stability. He justified Pakistan’s military response under Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos as a self-defense move in line with Article 51 of the UN Charter.

Provincial authorities in Punjab celebrated the operation’s success with special ceremonies and tributes. Khan concluded by welcoming the recent ceasefire and urged India to honor its commitments, describing the agreement as a step in the right direction.