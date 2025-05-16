SIC challenges new bench in reserved seats case, demands transparency

The Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) has filed three miscellaneous petitions in the Supreme Court, challenging the bench assigned to hear the reserved seats case. The petitions, submitted on May 16, 2025, raise several concerns, including the composition of the current bench and the absence of live broadcasting for the proceedings.

One of the petitions argues that the review of the case should be heard by the same bench that delivered the original ruling, in line with established legal principles. The SIC contends that forming a new bench to review the case contradicts Supreme Court rules, as it creates confusion between a review and an appeal process.

Additionally, the SIC has raised questions about the removal of two judges from the original bench, questioning the legitimacy of the new bench. The petition specifically asks, “How can 11 judges review the decision of a 13-member constitutional bench?” in reference to the original bench’s composition.

The SIC has also requested that the review of reserved seats be postponed until the status of the 26th Constitutional Amendment is resolved. The case concerning the 26th Amendment is still pending, and the SIC argues that the review hearing should not proceed until this issue is clarified.

In a final plea, the SIC calls for the reconstitution of the original bench and the live broadcast of proceedings to ensure transparency throughout the case. The petition highlights the need for the public to have access to the hearings, given the importance of the case.