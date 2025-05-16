UN urges India to investigate claims of rohingya refugees thrown into the sea

The United Nations has strongly condemned reports of the Indian Navy allegedly throwing Rohingya refugees into the Andaman Sea. The UN Human Rights Commission expressed serious concern over the incident, which it described as a violation of international law.

In a statement, the Commission stated that this action was inhumane, unacceptable, and a blatant violation of international treaties. The idea that refugees were thrown overboard from naval vessels is horrifying, and such actions, if confirmed, are a serious breach of United Nations regulations.

The Commission has called for a formal investigation into the matter. Experts have already begun looking into the allegations to determine the full scope of the incident. The Commission urged the Indian government to thoroughly investigate the matter and provide clarity regarding these disturbing reports.

The Human Rights Commission also emphasized the need for the Indian government to halt such inhumane practices immediately, reminding them that these actions are not only a violation of human rights but also a direct breach of the values upheld by the international community.

The UN has made it clear that such actions, if proven true, would have severe implications for India’s standing on human rights and the global stage.