Karachi Kings gear up with full foreign line-up for PSL 10 remainder

Karachi Kings have confirmed the availability of five key foreign players for the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, which resumes on May 17. The squad will feature captain David Warner, Tim Seifert, Mohammad Nabi, James Vince, and Ben McDermott.

The franchise made the announcement via social media with a bold message: “Runway clear! Arrivals confirmed. They’re coming home and the show is about to start!” This signals the Kings’ intent to make a strong push in the final phase of the competition. Adding further strength, Karachi Kings signed Scotland’s aggressive opener George Munsey. The left-hander, known for his powerful hitting, will be making his debut in the PSL. The team welcomed him with a post saying: “Scotland’s dynamic left-handed opener George Munsey joins #KingsSquad.”

Munsey, 32, has played in major T20 leagues including the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), International League T20 (ILT20), and England’s Vitality Blast. His experience could prove vital as Karachi Kings eye a playoff spot. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed the updated PSL 10 schedule. The league restarts with Karachi Kings facing Peshawar Zalmi in Rawalpindi on May 17. Rawalpindi will host several key matches before the action shifts to Lahore.

The knockout stage begins at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium with the Qualifier on May 21, followed by Eliminator 1 and 2 on May 22 and 23. The PSL 10 grand final is set for May 25, promising a thrilling finish to the season.