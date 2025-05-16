PSL 10 update: newly signed players now eligible for retention in next season

In a significant development ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 restart, sources have confirmed that players signed for the remaining matches will now be eligible for retention in the next edition. This move gives franchises more flexibility as they finalize their squads for the final stages of the tournament.

Teams can retain any player who features in the remaining matches, including those signed mid-season as replacements. In special circumstances, these players will be considered regular squad members, allowing teams to keep them beyond this season. However, if the PSL expands with new franchises next year, the retention rules will change. In that case, each team will be allowed to retain only three to five players, regardless of recent signings or performances.

PSL 10 resumes on May 17 with an exciting clash between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Franchises have strengthened their squads with several foreign stars returning or joining for the final stretch.

Quetta Gladiators will feature Rilee Rossouw, Finn Allen, and newcomers like Dhananjaya de Silva, Avishka Fernando, and Gulbadin Naib. Islamabad United’s lineup includes Alex Hales, Rassie van der Dussen, and Jimmy Neesham, among others.

Meanwhile, Karachi Kings have confirmed the return of David Warner and several big names, while Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi have added Shakib Al Hasan and Luke Wood respectively. Multan Sultans have signed Australians Josh Brown and Peter Hatzoglou to complete their squad.