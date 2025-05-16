Pakistan’s SECP alerts companies on increasing cybersecurity risks

In light of the escalating cybersecurity risks linked to the current geopolitical situation, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued a comprehensive cybersecurity advisory for all companies operating in the country. The advisory, released recently, stresses the importance of adopting advanced cybersecurity measures to mitigate potential risks to business operations.

The SECP’s advisory highlights that failure to implement robust cybersecurity practices could lead to significant disruptions, including loss of critical data, damage to company reputation, and potential financial losses. The commission emphasized that these risks could severely affect companies’ ability to function effectively and maintain trust with clients and stakeholders.

To address these threats, the SECP has outlined several recommended measures for companies. These include implementing strict access controls to ensure only authorized personnel can access sensitive information, reducing vulnerabilities within network infrastructure, and preparing for possible cyberattacks through proactive defense strategies. Additionally, the advisory encourages companies to educate and raise awareness among employees and users regarding cybersecurity best practices.

The SECP’s advisory also underscores the importance of timely action, urging companies to make cybersecurity a top priority. The commission reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding Pakistan’s financial and informational infrastructure, calling on all companies to take immediate steps to protect their data and networks from potential cyber threats.