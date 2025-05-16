Babar Azam defends Rizwan’s ‘win or learn’ remark, urges respect over ridicule

Pakistan’s former captain Babar Azam has spoken out in support of Mohammad Rizwan, defending his viral “win or learn” comment that has become a trending meme across social media. Babar urged fans to understand the deeper message rather than mock Rizwan’s intent.

Rizwan, who currently captains Pakistan in ODIs and keeps wickets across formats, coined the phrase to promote resilience and positivity after losses. However, online users have turned it into a joke, often making fun of his English rather than appreciating the message. Speaking on Peshawar Zalmi’s YouTube channel, Babar expressed disappointment over the meme culture. “Who created this? Our own people,” he said. “If he shared something with good intentions, it should be seen from that lens — not turned into ridicule.”

The 30-year-old also stressed the importance of mental health in sports, pointing out that athletes in Pakistan often lack support. “In other countries, players’ mental health is a priority. Here, we push someone down further when they’re already struggling,” he stated.

Despite the criticism, Babar praised Rizwan’s strong mindset and faith. “He is mentally stronger than most of us. These memes don’t affect him — he believes everyone has the right to speak,” Babar said, admiring his teammate’s calmness under pressure.

Reflecting on changing public opinions, Babar noted how Rizwan’s leadership is now questioned by the same people who once demanded it. “People just follow what’s fed to them. One day they want him in charge, the next day they want him gone,” he concluded.