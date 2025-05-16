Gold prices bounce back after two-day dip in Pakistan

After falling for two straight days, gold prices in Pakistan rose again on Friday, reflecting global market trends and local economic factors.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs900 per tola, bringing the new rate to Rs336,100. Similarly, 10 grams of gold rose by Rs772, now priced at Rs288,151.

This surge comes as the international gold market also saw an upward movement, with prices rising by $9 to $3,177 per ounce. Analysts say this is largely due to ongoing global inflation worries and central banks maintaining high interest rates.

Over the past few weeks, gold prices have remained volatile due to uncertainty in international financial markets, currency fluctuations, and regional geopolitical tensions. Local buyers had briefly welcomed the previous drop, but today’s rise has renewed market hesitation.

Jewellers say demand remains slow as prices stay at historic highs. However, they expect another price adjustment if global markets stabilize in the coming week.