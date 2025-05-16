Javed Sheikh praises Pakistan army, says India’s Dreams of Capturing Balochistan, GB Are Shattered

Veteran actor Javed Sheikh has paid tribute to the Pakistan Army following the country’s recent military success against India, saying New Delhi has now realized the strength of Pakistan. He made these remarks during a special appearance on ARY News’ Youm-e-Tashakur program.

Javed Sheikh stated that India had long dreamed of occupying Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan, even planning operations to achieve this goal. However, he said Pakistan’s military power and unity shattered those ambitions.

He expressed gratitude to Allah and said the entire nation had been longing for a moment that could unite everyone on one platform. “The recent conflict has reignited a strong patriotic spirit across the country,” he added.

The actor noted that India has always underestimated Pakistan’s strength. “The world believed India was the regional superpower, but recent events proved otherwise. Pakistan has shown unmatched resilience and capability,” he said.

Moreover, Sheikh praised China for its support and saluted the armed forces for their swift and decisive response. “India thought it could move unchecked, but Pakistan’s response proved otherwise,” he remarked.

The successful Operation Bunyan Al-Marsous, launched in response to India’s actions following the April 22 Pahalgam incident and its attacks on May 7, forced India to back down. Pakistan’s retaliatory strikes on May 10 damaged Indian military installations, prompting nationwide celebrations on May 16 as Youm-e-Tashakur (Day of Gratitude).