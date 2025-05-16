Pakistan, UK strengthen ties: Ishaq dar meets British foreign secretary

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Friday to discuss the ongoing India-Pakistan ceasefire and the broader regional situation. The two leaders engaged in extensive talks aimed at fostering peace and stability in South Asia and beyond. They emphasized the importance of diplomatic dialogue in resolving long-standing regional conflicts.

Ishaq Dar praised the UK’s role in facilitating the reduction of tensions between India and Pakistan, highlighting Britain’s constructive engagement in encouraging both sides to remain committed to the ceasefire. Dar stressed that the UK’s continued support is essential for promoting long-term peace in the region.

The meeting also focused on strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UK, particularly in areas of trade, economic cooperation, and mutual interests. The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing diplomatic and economic ties and discussed ways to improve collaboration on various global issues, including climate change and security concerns.

Both nations agreed to work closely to address challenges faced by the region, with a shared focus on stability and sustainable growth. The delegation-level discussions also covered specific initiatives aimed at increasing trade volumes and creating new opportunities for collaboration between the two countries.

In conclusion, the meeting underscored the importance of maintaining open channels of communication and continued dialogue to resolve regional disputes, with both Pakistan and the UK pledging to support efforts that lead to peace, prosperity, and mutual development.