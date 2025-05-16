Enough is enough: PTI chairman calls for political ceasefire

Chairman of PTI, Barrister Gohar Khan, recently called for a political ceasefire in Pakistan, urging all parties to put aside their differences for the country’s greater good. He emphasized that the political crisis has gone on long enough and that a ceasefire would be beneficial for both the country and its democratic process.

Gohar highlighted the ongoing hardships faced by PTI’s founder, Imran Khan, and his wife, both of whom are currently incarcerated. He made it clear that despite these challenges, Imran Khan is firm in his stance and will not engage in any political deals or compromises.

He also praised Pakistan’s military for its role in defending the country, particularly in its dealings with India. Gohar noted that the armed forces have shown exceptional bravery and resilience, keeping Pakistan’s sovereignty intact and proving their strength on the international stage.

Gohar stressed the importance of all political parties stepping back from escalating tensions, encouraging a focus on national development and stability. He believes that a political ceasefire would allow the country to address crucial issues like economic recovery and governance more effectively.

In conclusion, Gohar reiterated that Imran Khan’s commitment to the country remains unwavering. He urged political leaders to work together, emphasizing the need for cooperation to ensure Pakistan’s long-term peace, prosperity, and political stability.