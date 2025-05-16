Russia, Ukraine to hold first peace talks in 3 years amid Trump pressure

Russia and Ukraine have agreed to meet for direct peace talks in Istanbul for the first time in over three years. The meeting, held at Dolmabahce Palace, marks a rare moment of diplomacy in a war that has devastated Europe. Both sides face rising pressure from global leaders, especially former U.S. President Donald Trump, to end the ongoing conflict.

Expectations for a breakthrough are low, especially after Trump insisted that real progress would need a personal meeting with President Putin. Meanwhile, Russia has sent a mid-level delegation instead of its top leadership. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy criticized this move, calling the Russian team “decorative” and questioned Moscow’s seriousness.

According to Turkish sources, the schedule includes initial meetings between Turkish, U.S., and Ukrainian officials, followed by trilateral talks. Putin had earlier proposed talks in Türkiye but rejected Zelenskiyy’s call for a face-to-face meeting. Russia sees the meeting as a follow-up to talks held in Istanbul back in 2022.

Russia’s demands remain unchanged: Ukraine must reduce its military, give up claims to NATO membership, and remain neutral. Ukraine, however, considers these demands unacceptable and akin to surrender. Kyiv is now asking global powers, especially the U.S., for strong security guarantees.

The U.S. is represented by Michael Anton from the State Department, while Russia’s delegation includes key military and intelligence officials. Ukraine’s team is led by Defence Minister Rustem Umerov. As the talks unfold, the world watches closely, hoping for peace but preparing for more uncertainty.