India is planning to expand its control over the Indus River system, which could significantly affect water flow into Pakistan, according to a recent report by Reuters. These developments follow a deadly April 22 attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), where 26 civilians were killed. India blamed Pakistan-based elements for the incident, though no evidence was provided. Pakistan strongly rejected the accusations.

In a major move, India has suspended its participation in the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty—a historic and legally binding agreement brokered by the World Bank to ensure fair water sharing between the two countries. This marks the first time India has pulled out of the treaty, raising serious concerns about the future of regional cooperation on water.

As part of its new strategy, India has proposed expanding the Ranbir Canal on the Chenab River. This project would increase water diversion from 40 to 150 cubic meters per second. In addition, India is considering the construction of new dams and hydropower plants on the western rivers allocated to Pakistan under the treaty’s original terms.

Pakistan has expressed serious concern over these actions, warning that any attempt to block or alter the natural flow of the Indus River system would be seen as an “act of war.” With Pakistan’s agriculture and energy sectors heavily dependent on Indus water, any disruption could have devastating economic and humanitarian consequences.

The situation between the two nuclear-armed neighbors remains tense. International observers and diplomatic channels are keeping a close watch, as any further escalation could threaten regional peace. The suspension of the treaty adds to existing hostilities and sets a dangerous precedent for future water-sharing agreements.

The Indus Waters Treaty has been a rare example of sustained cooperation between India and Pakistan, even during times of conflict. However, the current crisis puts this decades-old agreement at serious risk, and its breakdown could reshape regional water politics for years to come.