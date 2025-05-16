Senate pays tribute to Pakistan’s armed forces for strong response to indian aggression

In the Senate, members expressed strong admiration for Pakistan’s armed forces for their decisive response to India’s aggression, emphasizing that the military has proven that the country’s defense is invincible. They stressed the need to remain prepared to thwart any attempts by the enemy.

The Senate session, chaired by PPP Senator Sherry Rehman, continued discussions on the ongoing situation during the Pak-India war, where members, including Senators Ali Zafar, Irfan Siddiqui, Raja Nasser Abbas, Abdul Qadir, Aun Abbas, and others, participated.

Senators highlighted that India’s history with its neighbors is clear, as it has not maintained good relations with countries like Nepal, Bhutan, Pakistan, or Sri Lanka. They emphasized that despite being asked to investigate the Pulwama incident, India refused to do so. They added that India’s belief in causing destruction in Pakistan is a delusion, as India can never turn Pakistan into another Gaza, and this message was well received by India.

The Senate members also praised the unity shown by the public and Parliament during this conflict, a unity never seen before. They stated that the military demonstrated that wars are fought not only with weapons but with spirit and determination. They expressed pride in their martyrs and praised the armed forces and media for their professionalism.

Additionally, they noted that while Indian Prime Minister Modi had confidence in their Rafale jets and weapons, India resorted to cowardly nighttime attacks, only to be shaken by Pakistan’s retaliation. They pointed out that in just one night, Pakistan Air Force proved its professionalism and superiority.

The senators emphasized that unlike India, Pakistan does not target civilians. After the retaliatory strike, Modi sought a ceasefire, realizing the effectiveness of Pakistan’s response. They also stated that the Kashmir issue, which India thought would be suppressed, has now gained international attention.

Before the discussions on military affairs, the Senate also reviewed reports on the Ministry of Commerce’s development budget for 2025-2026, amendments to the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Bill 2024, and issues like unpaid salaries at Federal Urdu University and a strike by students and staff. Furthermore, reports on the unfinished Raja Rasti to Umar Kot road and toll taxes were presented. The session was adjourned until 4 PM on Monday.