Low expectations from Russia-Ukraine talks in Türkiye: US secretary of state

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that there should not be high expectations from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine negotiations in Türkiye. He added that any breakthrough in the talks is more likely to occur after a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

High-level talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations are taking place in Istanbul today. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Türkiye but is not participating directly, while the Russian side is being represented by a senior advisor to President Putin.

Speaking to the media after arriving in Istanbul, Rubio said, “I will be meeting with the Turkish Foreign Minister and the Ukrainian delegation today, but we do not anticipate major progress from these negotiations.”

He noted that following today’s discussions, a timeline for a Trump-Putin meeting will likely be finalized. Rubio suggested that such a summit could pave the way for a potential breakthrough in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

He reaffirmed that President Trump is committed to resolving the conflict peacefully and is actively pursuing a diplomatic solution.

In other remarks, Rubio addressed the humanitarian crisis in Palestine, stating that the US is deeply concerned about the situation in Gaza. He acknowledged criticism of the current aid plans but confirmed that alternative approaches are being explored to provide relief to the people of Gaza. “The United States is not indifferent to the suffering of Gazans,” he said. “Opportunities to deliver aid still exist.”